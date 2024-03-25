How to obtain free gun safes in Kalamazoo, Van Buren counties

PAW PAW, Mich. — Pistol owners in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties are invited to receive free gun safes as part of a new initiative by state troopers.

The program is the result of a partnership between Michigan State Police (MSP) and Bronson Prevention Services. It has one goal in mind: promoting safe gun storage.

We’re told several hundred safes are available under the initiative.

“Safely storing your firearms is one of the most important things you can do as a responsible gun owner,” says Commander F/Lt. Scott Ernstes. “Securing your firearms is critical in reducing the risk of gun-related injuries and deaths. This is a reminder to take the necessary steps to keep your loved ones and your household safe.”

MSP says pistol safes may be distributed one of three ways:



From certified CPL instructors under the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards during training courses.

From vouchers supplied at gun stores with the purchase of new pistols.

By picking up vouchers at MSP’s Paw Paw Post on 60th Avenue from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Troopers say free rifle locks are also available.

