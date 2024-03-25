Watch Now
How to obtain free gun safes in Kalamazoo, Van Buren counties

Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 25, 2024
PAW PAW, Mich. — Pistol owners in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties are invited to receive free gun safes as part of a new initiative by state troopers.

The program is the result of a partnership between Michigan State Police (MSP) and Bronson Prevention Services. It has one goal in mind: promoting safe gun storage.

We’re told several hundred safes are available under the initiative.

“Safely storing your firearms is one of the most important things you can do as a responsible gun owner,” says Commander F/Lt. Scott Ernstes. “Securing your firearms is critical in reducing the risk of gun-related injuries and deaths. This is a reminder to take the necessary steps to keep your loved ones and your household safe.”

MSP says pistol safes may be distributed one of three ways:

  • From certified CPL instructors under the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards during training courses.
  • From vouchers supplied at gun stores with the purchase of new pistols.
  • By picking up vouchers at MSP’s Paw Paw Post on 60th Avenue from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Troopers say free rifle locks are also available.

