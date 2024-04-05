How to Make a Pinhole Camera for the upcoming eclipse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you haven't heard, we will be experiencing a solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

If you plan on experiencing this cosmic event, you are going to want to do that safely and use a pair of official eclipse viewing glasses.

Andy Curtis A pair of solar eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics

But if you can't get a pair, there are some NASA-approved alternatives you can use and here at FOX17 Laboratories we are always working to bring you the latest in news technology, and that is a pinhole camera.

Andy Curtis What you'll need to make a pinhole camera

Here is what you will need:



Two pieces of white card stock

Aluminum foil

Tape

Scissors

Pin, paper clip, or pencil

Fold the card stock in half and cut out a 1-inch to 2-inch square.

Andy Curtis After several attempts I folded paper

Andy Curtis Cut square out of center of paper

Now tape the foil over the square

Andy Curtis

Then poke a hole in the aluminum.

Andy Curtis Andy Curtis the Science

And that’s about it – you now have your very own Pinhole Camera.

But here is where you really need to pay attention because you must use this correctly.

DO NOT use this to look directly at the sun. This is not an exact replacement for a pair of eclipse glasses.

Instead, you lay down a second piece of card stock.

And stand with the sun behind you and hold the piece with the aluminum foil – foil facing up- above the card stock on the ground.

Light from the sun enters the pinhole, gets focused, and then projects the image out the other side and onto the piece of paper.

Andy Curtis The end result of pinhole projection

There you have it— an easy way to enjoy this upcoming eclipse safely if you can’t find a pair of glasses.

