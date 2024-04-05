How to Make a Pinhole Camera for the upcoming eclipse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you haven't heard, we will be experiencing a solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.
If you plan on experiencing this cosmic event, you are going to want to do that safely and use a pair of official eclipse viewing glasses.
But if you can't get a pair, there are some NASA-approved alternatives you can use and here at FOX17 Laboratories we are always working to bring you the latest in news technology, and that is a pinhole camera.
Here is what you will need:
- Two pieces of white card stock
- Aluminum foil
- Tape
- Scissors
- Pin, paper clip, or pencil
Fold the card stock in half and cut out a 1-inch to 2-inch square.
Now tape the foil over the square
Then poke a hole in the aluminum.
And that’s about it – you now have your very own Pinhole Camera.
But here is where you really need to pay attention because you must use this correctly.
DO NOT use this to look directly at the sun. This is not an exact replacement for a pair of eclipse glasses.
Instead, you lay down a second piece of card stock.
And stand with the sun behind you and hold the piece with the aluminum foil – foil facing up- above the card stock on the ground.
Light from the sun enters the pinhole, gets focused, and then projects the image out the other side and onto the piece of paper.
There you have it— an easy way to enjoy this upcoming eclipse safely if you can’t find a pair of glasses.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube