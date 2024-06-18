How to keep air conditioners running in peak condition during hot weather

(WXMI) — Those who have air conditioning to stave off the intense heat this week are probably running them constantly.

FOX 17 reconnected with an HVAC service technician to learn how to make sure all machines keep running smoothly.

“Pollen, dirt, grass clippings, things like that get in here and block the airflow over the coil, so it doesn't reject the heat like it's supposed to,” says Eric Fischer with Jacobson Heating & Cooling. “Take your hose and just rinse all around the outside from the top down. That'll get all that stuff off of there; it'll fall right off. And really go a long way to improve the airflow over the coil.”

Fischer says furnace filters should be swapped out at regular intervals. It’s important to maintain the airflow, as a dirty filter may prevent your home from cooling off all the way.

Airflow that is restricted may also freeze the coils, causing the machine to fail when it is most needed.

