How to clean your pool during this year's chlorine shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several factors have led to a nationwide chlorine shortage this year. Haviland Pool and Spa is offering tips on how to make the most of keeping your pool clean this summer.

First, Haviland says to balance the water in the pool using borates, which they say helps water achieve a stable pH for long periods of time, reducing chlorine consumption.

Second, clean the water using filter cleaners and clarifiers. Haviland tells us it’s important to clean surfaces, brush the walls, vacuum the pool floor, and clean the filter with proper chemicals.

Lastly, Haviland recommends keeping the pool’s phosphate levels below 125 parts per billion using a phosphate remover, as doing so minimizes algae blooms and calcium phosphate formations. We’re told enzymes can also be used weekly to break down organic material, allowing sanitizers to act more effectively.

