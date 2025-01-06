GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Sunday night the Lions beat the Vikings, giving them home field for the playoffs. Many Lions fans are now trying to figure out where the best spot is to watch the game, and what it will cost.

Ford Field is always an exciting place to watch the Lions play.

With the team’s success, tickets are not cheap, especially now that they are in the playoffs.

On StubHub, the cheapest ticket was $609 for standing room only, and tickets with seats were starting at $623.

At Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket was $949.

A cheaper spot to watch the Lions is a sports bar.

“No matter what time of the day, one o'clock, four o'clock, even the night games, we get a huge crowd for them,” said Vitale’s Comstock Park Sports Bar Manager Ryan Rosemeck.

Vitale’s Sports Bar in Comstock Park is glad for the Lion’s success, saying they expect standing room only for the playoffs.

“Sports bars are a great atmosphere. They really are. You know, we get everyone's hooting and hollering and cheering when things go good and booing when things ... don't go so good,” said Rosemeck.

Watching at Vitale’s won’t hurt your wallet too much; a large pizza is around $20 and large draft beers are $6.

Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids is a popular spot to buy supplies if you want to watch at home with your friends.

“This is their den blend. It's a dark roast coffee with a commemorative tin with the Lions’ logo, and it's been super popular,” said Kingma’s Market Owner Alan Hartline.

Besides selling the official ground coffee of the Lions, they have all the cookies, snacks, cheese and meats needed to watch playoff football.

“We've been blessed with the excitement around the Lions, whether it's picking up party trays or lots of different healthy snacks or beers and beverages to celebrate at home,” said Hartline.

How much will it cost to see the Lions in the playoffs?

Kingma’s says on game days they are busy with people preparing to watch the Lions, saying the average cost to buy food and drinks for home is between $50–$100.

“It's so much fun to have folks shopping the store with their Lions’ jerseys and hats and 'Go Lions' and a lot of fanfare,” said Hartline.

The Lions' victory gave them a first-round bye, meaning their first playoff game will not be until Saturday, Jan. 18 or Sunday, Jan. 19, giving fans plenty of time to decide where the best place to watch the game will be.

