'Housing is a human right': Hope Network apartments house low-income, people experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The halls are lined with hope at 1450 Fulton Street, where income-based housing right in the heart of Grand Rapids' Eastown neighborhood is now open. It's called Eastpointe Commons.

The apartment building, which has 118 units, created by nonprofit Hope Network.

Planning for the project started around five years ago.

“This is just a wonderful opportunity for Hope Network to give back to the community,” Bob Von Kaenel, president and CEO of Hope Network said.

Monthly rent ranges are as follows:

648 Sq. ft., one-bedroom home: $671 - $932

856 sq. ft., two-bedroom home: $806-$1,009

1,192 sq. ft., three-bedroom home: $931 - $1,271

“So we have them from 30, 40 and 50 percent of the median area income for Kent County,” Anthony Barker, Executive Director, Hope Network Housing and Community Development said.

42 units will specifically serve people experiencing homelessness with permanent supportive housing, according to Anthony Barker, Executive Director for Hope Network Housing and Community Development.

“Those units are really reserved for the people who need it most at the time,” Barker said.

40 million dollars went into renovating the spaces. Support services are also under the same roof for residents who may need them.

“I think housing is a human right. Not just something you need. But more importantly, it sets the tone for what can be done. This is a very small bite into the apple of what we need to house folks,” Barker said.