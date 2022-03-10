Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

House OKs banning online absentee applications, SOS mailings

Lansing Capital
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Lansing Capital
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:11:04-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Michigan House has voted to prohibit digital signatures on absentee ballot applications and to ban unsolicited mailings of applications to voters, advancing more election bills that are unlikely to be signed by the Democratic governor.

In 2020, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson began enabling voters to apply for a ballot online. They can authorize the state to send their stored signature to their local clerk.

They also must provide their driver’s license or state ID number, their birth date, eye color and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Democrats say the bills would suppress voting, while Republicans said they would make it more secure.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot