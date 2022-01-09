House fire kills several pets, leaves one person injured

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Several cats & dogs died Saturday night after a house fire in South Haven.

Officers say they were dispatched to the home on County Road 689 around 8:10 Saturday night and that's when they saw the single story house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly using a nearby fire hydrant.

There was one person in the house at the time of the fire, they were injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

This is the second house fire that has happened in the South Haven area in the past week. A fire also broke out Friday morning at a Geneva Township home.