Hot flashes in the heat: tips to make you more comfortable

GRAND RAPIDS — Summer heat is coming, in fact, it feels like it's already been here. It is possible to beat hot flashes in the heat.

Hot flashes and night sweats are the most well-known symptom of midlife and menopause. There are new treatment options but the foundation of healthy aging with minimal hot flashes is a healthy lifestyle. By drinking 80 OZ. of water, keeping a healthy weight, keeping sugar and alcohol to a minimum, and getting 7 hours of sleep, you can feel better and make any treatment more likely to be effective.

Dr. Diana Bitner says, "Treatment can include HRT, hormone therapy medication also used for anxiety and depression, and a new class of drugs called KNDY neuron antagonist. This new class is very effective for hot flashes and sleep and is non-hormonal and safe for women with a history of breast cancer. The first out is called Veozah, and the second is due out in the near future."

And this treatment Bitner says is much safer than most people think.

Bitner continued, "Estrogen is an option for many women and can also reduce risk factors for weight gain, diabetes, osteoporosis, and heart disease. For women with a history of breast cancer or other risk factors, we have other options with the new KNDY neuron drugs, previously mentioned.

Dr. Bitner says healthy aging is possible, even despite the summer heat. If you'd like to speak with a professional, call your doctor.

