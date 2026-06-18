Hopkins area to lose power for substation repair on Friday night

HOPKINS, Mich. — More than 1,500 customers in and around Hopkins will lose power this weekend because of needed repairs at a nearby electrical substation.

Consumers Energy announced it will be fixing equipment that requires the power to be turned off starting around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Electrical service is expected to be restored by 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, according to the utility company.

An estimated 1,667 customers will be impacted by the outage. Typically, Consumers Energy notifies customers with multiple means of communications, including a postcard in the mail, but because of the short timeframe until the work will happen, those cards were not sent out to neighbors.

"We understood it’s a hardship to lose power and hope people understand we need to make this repair quickly,” said Steve Herrygers, Consumers Energy’s senior executive director of high voltage distribution. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and will work to minimize this and any future interruptions in the community.”

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