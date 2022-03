HOLLAND, Mich — The Hope women are dancing all the way to the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 12th. They beat Millikin in the Sweet 16 91-77. The Flying Dutch will now face NYU on Saturday.

Kenedy Schoonveld dropped 24 points and had six rebounds. Sydney Muller followed with 14 points.

Game time is set for 7pm at the DeVos Fieldhouse.