Hope Network is helping people with disabilities learn job skills to help gain employment

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Hope Network helps over 34,000 people every year overcome challenges to independence. One program that helps is their Vocational Work Skills Services which helps people get work.

34-year-old Caleb, who has Down Syndrome, was hard at work sealing paint touch-up kits as part of Hope Network’s Vocational Skills Services Program.

Daren Bower

Hope Network Vocational Services Regional Manager Brian Selk said, “We have individuals, persons that have different challenges, disabilities that are referred to us to learn more about what it takes to have a job.”

Caleb is learning life and job skills three days a week and earning money.

“ I need money because I need to save for a trip.” Said Caleb.

“To feel empowered by that sense of contributing to the community, making a little money on the side, but also really that sense of, you know, appreciation for what it is they contribute. Said Selk.

Daren Bower

The goal of the program is to prepare Caleb and the others for employment outside of Hope Network.

Selk said, “Sometimes we just kind of give them a little direction, a little bump in the right direction sometimes, and then they just run with it. And are, you know, successful and living independently as much as they can.”

Hope Network says the program is breaking down barriers and giving people like Caleb the tools to succeed.

Daren Bower

“We feel like, you know, oftentimes we're that hidden workforce. You know that there's, you know, abilities and capabilities that our folks have, and sometimes they're not aware that they have.” Said Selk.

Besides Kent County, Hope Network offers vocational services at sites in Mecosta, Monroe, Osceola, and Wexford Counties.

