Hope College students win 2022 Technology Excellence Award

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College’s touchscreen “Where Will You Go?” application has been awarded the 2022 Technology Excellence Award by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). The application was designed by a team of Hope College computer science students.

“Where Will You Go?” was originally created as a senior capstone project by Jonathan Chaffer, Josie Crane, Nam Do, and Will von Seeger. Faculty members Dr. Matt DeJongh and Dr. Mike Jipping directed the students on the project. The Boerighter Center for Calling and Career and Hope’s Department of Computer Science also collaborated on the project.

The app provides students with a visual representation of jobs around the country that can be pursued through the Boeright Center and network of Hope alumni. “Our goal was for students to be able to find something interesting in one minute or less,” said Colbrunn. “For more details about an alumni contact or job opportunity, we help them connect through the Hope College Connection [powered by PeopleGrove] and Handshake, which are widely-used networking and job-search platforms.”

On campus, the app is featured on an 85-inch touchscreen in a hallway shared by the Boerigter Center. Since its installation on campus in May 2021, students’ use of Hope College Connection has increased by about 20%.

“NACE is the primary industry association for college and university career services professionals, and there is only one winner for each category, so we’re extremely honored to have received the award,” said Boerigter Center for Calling and Career Executive Director Shonn Colbrunn. “The recognition is even more meaningful because it reflects how great things can happen when departments work together, and the high quality of work being done by our students.”

