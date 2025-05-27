Homicide investigation underway after reported shooting at Kalamazoo County apartment

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a reported shooting in Kalamazoo county Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Canterberry Apartments around 2:36 p.m., following a report of a single gunshot being heard.

A short time later, deputies found a man unresponsive inside one of the apartment buildings.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures on the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family.

A witness on scene told law enforcement about a possible suspect fleeing the area.

That person was located and detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 269-383-8749.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

