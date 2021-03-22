Holocaust commemoration happening first week in April

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — On April 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will host its Annual Yom HaShoah commemoration.

“Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, occurs every spring as a day of commemoration for victims of the Holocaust,” explained the Holocaust Memorial Center. “The day is dedicated to remembering the millions of lives lost to Nazi persecution as well as reflecting on the courageous acts of those who resisted the brutal regime.”

This year the program is presented in cooperation with C.H.A.I.M. (Children of Holocaust Survivors Association in Michigan); Hidden Children and Child Survivors Association of Michigan; Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center at MSU, Michigan Jewish Conference; Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families, a Service of Jewish Senior Life; The Shaarit Haplaytah Organization; and The Voice/Vision Holocaust Survivor Oral History Archive according to the Holocaust Memorial Center.

During the day on April 8, victims of the Holocaust names will be recited by volunteers. Those interested in viewing the Yom HaShoah can do so at the Holocaust Memorial Center website, Facebook, and Instagram.