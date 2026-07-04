ZEELAND, Mich. — A Zeeland West High School senior with a passion for history, flags and civic symbolism has earned national recognition after becoming a finalist in USA Today’s “Fly Your Flag” competition ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

Kellen Vaughan was named one of 12 finalists in the contest’s high school division after submitting a patriotic flag design called “The Starry Goose.”

WATCH: Zeeland West senior's patriotic goose flag design earns top 12 spot in national contest

Zeeland West senior's patriotic goose flag design earns top 12 spot in national contest

The nationwide civic contest, created in partnership with the Students United News Network (SUNN), invited students to design flags that captured what America means to them. Nearly 850 students from across the country submitted entries in middle school, high school and AI-assisted categories.

The competition was judged by a panel that included actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, artist Kadir Nelson, teacher-influencer Sharon McMahon and Olympian Jasmine Jones.

Vaughan, a self-described history enthusiast and vexillology fan, said his interest in flags began when he was just a kid.

The Vaughan family Kellen Vaughan

“It all started with I wanted to do my own coat of arms called heraldry, and then I got into flags,” Vaughan said. “If you go to my house, there’s so many books of that stuff. Unironically, I collect flags — too many of them, honestly.”

His love of history stretches beyond books. Vaughan participates in Civil War reenactments, often serving as a flag carrier during Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day events. He also creates YouTube videos exploring history and alternate-history scenarios.

“Specifically early 20th century, because that’s when empires fell, and there was a big revolution, like everything changed,” Vaughan said of his favorite historical era.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Kellen Vaughan

Vaughan said he entered the competition casually and did not expect national attention.

“I did it on a whim, not expecting anything from it,” he said. “It was weeks later, I forgot about it. And then I’m top 12 in the country, I’m like, ‘What?’

His design, “The Starry Goose,” features a goose flying across a patriotic trail of red, white and blue.

“I was inspired by what some military jets do during the air show, where they fly over and there’s smoke trail behind them,” Vaughan said.

The goose was chosen intentionally. Vaughan said the bird represents unity and diversity across the United States because geese can be found in all 50 states, including Hawaii — unlike bald eagles.

Kellen Vaughan "The Starry Goose"

“I think the goose represents America a bit better, with their varieties and diversity, like subspecies,” Vaughan said. “They’re all different, but they’re all geese, just like how people from different states are, like they're all Arizonan or Texan, Michigan, but they’re still American.”

Although Vaughan did not win the top prize, he said the experience reinforced a long-term goal of redesigning Michigan’s state flag.

"I'd love to do that," Vaughan said. "Michigan said, 'Hey, let's redesign the flag, and they made a proposal for it, but that was years ago, and the bill never passed. So I'm like, let's do it now."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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