Zeeland Fire Rescue to host annual 'Pig Out Fundraiser' Thursday

ZEELAND, Mich. — Community members are invited to enjoy a day of food and family fun as Zeeland Fire Rescue hosts its 33rd annual Pig Out fundraiser Thursday at Lawrence Street Park in Zeeland.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features a menu of roast pork, salad, rolls, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and ice cream for dessert.

The fundraiser is one of Zeeland’s most popular summer traditions and includes free activities for children, like bounce houses.

Tickets will cost $14 for adults and $7 for children. They can be purchased at Don’s Flowers, ACE Hardware, Zeeland Fire Rescue, or Zeeland City Hall.

All proceeds will benefit Zeeland Fire Rescue and support the department’s community education programs.

