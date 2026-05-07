Weather forecast for the Tulip Time Gentex Kinderparade Thursday

HOLLAND, Mich. — One of the most beloved traditions of the Holland Tulip Time Festival is underway: the Gentex Kinderparade. The parade is a highlight of the festival each year and continues to draw in visitors from across the region.

WATCH: Kinderparade 2026 forecast

Tulip Time Kinderparade Forecast

This festive celebration showcases local children dressed in traditional Dutch attire, each costume representing a different region of the Netherlands. As they parade through downtown Holland, the streets burst with colorful displays, spirited marching bands, and decorated floats. The longtime Dutch street-scrubbing tradition will also be on display, adding to the celebration of the rich Dutch heritage that makes Holland so unique. If you'd like to join the festivities and volunteer as a street scrubber, click this link to sign up.

The parade is free to attend, although Grandstand and Marketplace seating are available for purchase. The parade begins at 8th Street and Columbia Avenue at 2 p.m. and continues through downtown until 4 p.m.

As for the forecast, expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Winds out of the west will range from 10-15 mph so it should not be overly windy, though there is a slight chance of a few passing afternoon showers. It will definitely feel like a coat or jacket day, and something with a hood may come in handy if you get caught in a brief sprinkle. Click here to check the radar.

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Looking ahead to Friday, the morning will start with sunshine before some clouds move in later in the day. It will be a bit warmer as high temperatures reach around 60 degrees, and winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Plan on a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky on Saturday with a chance for scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s with breezy southwest winds between 10-20 mph.

Nice weather is expected on Sunday, which is Mother's Day! Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle 50s and winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

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There are still plenty of events happening throughout the next few days as the Tulip Time Festival continues through Sunday, May 10. There is still time to get out and enjoy everything the festival has to offer, just be sure to check the FOX 17 forecast before heading out.

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