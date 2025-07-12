Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's Office asks for assistance in finding Holland Twp. woman

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for a missing Holland Twp. woman.

They say 24-year-old Jessica Boelema did not return to her Adult Foster Care home in Holland Twp. on July 11.

Investigators believe Boelema may be in the Holland area with unknown people. She was last wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

