Sheriff's Office asks for assistance in finding Holland Twp. woman

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for a missing Holland Twp. woman.

They say 24-year-old Jessica Boelema did not return to her Adult Foster Care home in Holland Twp. on July 11.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe Boelema may be in the Holland area with unknown people. She was last wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt with black pants.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

