Holland Hospital’s volunteer program draws people from across the community, from therapy dog handlers to neighbors looking to brighten someone’s day. For Bob Ruddy, the connection runs even deeper.

A former employee in the hospital’s finance department for nine years, Ruddy returned after retirement to give back in new ways.

WATCH: Retired Holland Hospital employee finds new ways to serve through volunteering

Retired Holland Hospital employee finds new ways to serve through volunteering

“They have it all going on great here, and part of that is because of the culture, and the workforce, and the people here have all bought in and believe, and are doing a great job,” Ruddy said. “I love this hospital. I mean, I just really think it’s just such a fine, great hospital. It’s very unique.”

For the past four years, Ruddy has volunteered Monday through Friday at the Coffee Cove.

“I get to greet them, almost like a Walmart greeter — you know, a Holland Hospital greeter — and wish everybody a good morning or a good day or whatever, or show them directions [to] where they’re going and give them a little assistance,” Ruddy said.

Beyond serving coffee, Ruddy uses his passion for music to lift spirits.

Holland Hospital

“I’ve always done music. I have a degree in music — was a piano major in music education,” he said. “I have been playing piano since I was 10 years old, which was a long time ago, and then I went to parochial school. My mother was a piano player.”

In the hospital lobby, Ruddy plays everything from Top 40 hits to timeless classics for patients, visitors and employees nearly every Thursday afternoon.

“I just sit there and smile and play, and try to keep people happy and take them away for a little diversion during their day, for whatever reason they’re here,” Ruddy said. “My joy comes from making eye contact with an employee running to lunch or back and just smiling or laughing, or they’ll applaud, or a patient or visitor [will ask], ‘What’s going on here?’”

Ruddy credits part of his inspiration to his 91-year-old Aunt Betty, a dedicated volunteer at a hospital in Flint.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Bob Ruddy

“She had been getting terrible arthritis. It was getting harder for her to get around, but she never missed a Friday,” Ruddy said. “Her and her peeps were all there. They were doing some kind of sewing club. They made these nice stuff, easy to give out to patients in their beds, to make them feel better.”

Ruddy hopes to follow her example into his later years — and plans to do so in the place he loves most.

“It’s about healing, right? Healing community, getting people better,” he said. “And if I can be part of that in a different way, sitting in the lobby playing some tunes on the piano, that’s great.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube