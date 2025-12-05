Therapy dogs bring comfort and healing to Holland Hospital patients and staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — At Holland Hospital, some of the most beloved volunteers walk on four legs. Princess Leia and Finn, two certified therapy dogs, are brightening the days of patients and staff alike through the hospital’s pet therapy program.

Owned by volunteer Carin Arvidson, the dogs each have their own shift. Sir Finn visits on Mondays, while Princess Leia makes her rounds on Tuesdays. Arvidson says her pets are family.

“All my kids are out of the house,” she said. "[Leia and Finn] are my kids right now."

Arvidson follows a set schedule, often starting on the hospital’s sixth floor and spending 20 to 30 minutes with patients before moving to other units.

“They surround the dog, and they just spend time cuddling, petting, a lot of talking, but it just gives such a normal feeling for them,” Arvidson said.

Occupational therapist Shelby, who often works in the inpatient psychiatric unit, said therapy dogs can be transformative.

“Patients, oftentimes, when they're receiving behavioral health services, are struggling with some of the most difficult days of their life,” she said. “When the dog comes in, that could be the first smile that we see out of that patient. It really is amazing to see the impact the dogs have."

The benefits extend to hospital staff as well, said Megan Kniaz, lead coordinator for volunteer services at Holland Hospital.

“Our staff, sometimes they're put in really stressful situations,” Kniaz said. “When they see a therapy dog come up to their floor, they just run over there, and they get those pets and cuddles, and it helps ease those stressful moments for them as well."

The hospital continues to seek additional therapy dog volunteers to meet the growing demand for their services.

"We're always looking for more dogs. We're always getting requests in. We try to have our dogs here at least twice a day to kind of go throughout the hospital. The first thing for all of our dogs is to get certified as a therapy dog," Kniaz said. "All of our dogs are certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs [program], and that's kind of what starts the process."

For Arvidson, sharing her dogs with the hospital community has become a meaningful way to give back.

"They just bring such happiness and joy, and I'm just very thankful God knew what he was doing when he made dogs," Arvidson said.

Holland Hospital welcomes volunteers for various opportunities, including pet therapy programs and retail operations like the gift shop and Coffee Cove. Interested individuals can visit here for more information.

