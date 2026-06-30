HOLLAND, Mich. — Families in West Michigan are heading to Holland State Park to cool off as temperatures climb into the 90s, and a local physician is urging residents to take heat safety seriously — especially with Fourth of July celebrations approaching.

Paige Hernandez brought her two daughters to the beach from Zeeland, coming prepared with supplies to handle the heat.

WATCH: Neighbors flock to Holland State Park to beat the heat as West Michigan temperatures soar

Neighbors flock to Holland State Park to beat the heat as West Michigan temperatures soar

"It was extremely hot, so we're just trying to get in the water, but the water's pretty cold too, so we're in and out, cooling off a little bit," Hernandez said. "We brought a lot of water, we brought sunscreen. ... Gatorades for electrolytes, snacks."

The Woodall family from Hastings took a similar approach.

"Everyone has sunscreen on, we brought water, and everyone has a swim shirt, so we have all the options," Stacey Woodall said.

Holland Hospital family physician Dr. Ada Pariser says planning ahead is critical during stretches of extreme heat.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Aliah Maldonado and her mom, Paige Hernandez

"As you're planning your outdoor activities this week, with Fourth of July coming up, make sure that you have a plan in mind for how you're going to be able to get out of the heat at times," Pariser said.

That plan should include access to shade or air conditioning, and knowing the warning signs of heat-related illness.

"Some signs of early heat-related illness would be if you're feeling a bit nauseous. Some people might get a slight headache if you're sweating very heavily," Pariser said. "If you start feeling really dizzy, if you notice any confusion, or certainly if you observe someone with loss of consciousness, you want to call 911 and get that person to help right away."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Stacey Woodall and her children

Pariser also stressed the importance of staying hydrated — particularly for those celebrating the holiday with alcoholic beverages.

"We want people to really focus on using water to stay hydrated. Try to avoid as much as you can caffeine, alcohol, sugary beverages when you're outside in the heat all day," Pariser said.

Sun protection is another key layer of defense. Pariser recommends wide-brimmed hats, rash guards, and sunscreen — with specific guidance for the youngest beachgoers.

"For your babies that are younger than six months of age, really trying to keep them out of the sun is ideal. If you are in the sun, using physical barriers, so clothing, loose fabrics to protect them from the sun. Above six months of age, in children, we prefer mineral-based sunscreens," Pariser said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Dr. Ada Pariser, family physician at Holland Hospital

For Hernandez and Woodall, taking those precautions means more time to enjoy everything Holland has to offer.

"I think it's hard to beat Holland because you have the beautiful sand, the water, even though it's cold, feels nice, the fishing, and it's fun," Woodall said.

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