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Man found dead after reported fire in garage, smoking may have been the cause

Holland Fire Department gets early start to Fire Prevention Week with PSA
File photo of HFD Firetruck.
Holland Fire Department gets early start to Fire Prevention Week with PSA
Posted

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was found dead inside his garage in Holland this morning after a reported fire, say investigators.

The Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a home on York Avenue near 33rd Street at 6:43 a.m. on Friday, April 1 for a report of a man who had been burned. Police officers and firefighters found the man in the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was likely killed by the fire, which had gone out by the time first responders arrived.

Investigators say they are looking into how the fire started. Initial evidence pointed to the possibility it was accidentally caused by smoking, said the department.

Damage from the fire was limited to the garage area.

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