Laketown Township neighbors ask for short-term rental enforcement as commission weighs zoning changes

LAKETOWN TWP, Mich. — Laketown Township's Planning Commission is revising a proposed zoning ordinance that would restrict where short-term rentals are allowed, following pushback from neighbors demanding stricter enforcement of existing rules.

During a hearing Wednesday night, over a dozen neighbors voiced concerns regarding the impact short-term rentals have had on the community. While the agenda focused on zoning changes, residents primarily wanted to discuss regulations and enforcement for renters.

"It is absolutely absurd to me that the government is entertaining new rules without beforehand entertaining meaningful enforcement to even identify if the rules need to be changed," one speaker said.

WATCH: Laketown Township neighbors demand short-term rental enforcement as commission weighs zoning changes

Laketown Township neighbors demand short-term rental enforcement as commission weighs zoning changes

Neighbors cited noise and liabilities as major issues stemming from short-term rentals in the community.

"I think everybody has a right to own a home, do what they want with it, but the noise has become a huge issue. We all have animals in that area too. We have huge liabilities," explained one neighbor.

Another said, "I would love to see more rules and more enforcement, even against me, because I know I'm not breaking the rules."

The Planning Commission emphasized that the hearing's focus was on zoning and said it will work on specific enforcement rules after the zoning ordinance is officially amended.

The current proposal would categorize short-term rentals as commercial properties. All licensed rentals would be allowed in areas zoned for mixed-use, but restricted in residentially zoned areas. Specifically, free-standing homes where the owner does not reside on the property would not be allowed. Only attached and detached accessory dwelling units could be used as short-term rentals.

WATCH: Prior coverage on proposed changes to short-term rental zoning ordiance in Laketown Township

Laketown Twp Planning Commission discusses new short-term rental restrictions ahead of moratorium's June 30 end

The proposal would also shrink the number of guests allowed in a short-term rental from 16 to 10. Short-term rentals that are currently licensed would be grandfathered in.

Following Wednesday's hearing, the commission decided to have the township attorney work with the community development director to continue tweaking the proposed ordinance language.

The draft will be further discussed at the next Planning Commission meeting in May. The commission could then vote on whether to recommend the proposal to the township board.

A moratorium on short-term rental applications remains in place until the end of June.

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