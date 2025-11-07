Judge: Park Township 'did not err' in ban on short-term rentals

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A multi-year legal saga notched another milestone this week as a county judge said the Zoning Board of Appeals in Park Township properly interpreted the township's ban on short-term rentals when it denied an appeal by more than 100 property owners.

Judge Jon Hulsing in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court ruled in favor of the township, leaving the ban against short-term rentals in place.

Back in 2022, Park Township amended its zoning rules to explicitly define and ban short-term renting of residential properties often made available through services like Airbnb and Vrbo. However that amendment and ones made in 2023 were ruled to be made improperly.

They also attracted a lawsuit by dozens of property owners.

In 2024 the Park Township Zoning Board went through the amendment process again, this time to the judge's liking. That step ended a previous lawsuit against the township over the ban.

This past spring, a group of roughly 107 short-term rental owners went to the Park Township Zoning Board of Appeals, asking that board to rule that short-term rentals on residential properties were permitted before the 2024 amendment and grandfathering in dozens of properties.

The board disagreed, citing zoning ordinances from 1963 and 1974 which both banned the commercial use of property for transient lodging.

Judge Jon Hulsing in his November 4 ruling agreed with the appeals board, specifically citing an admission by the property owners' attorneys that many short-term rentals fit the definition of a motel, which was established in the 1974 Zoning ordinance.

"The ZBA [Zoning Board of Appeals] did not err," Judge Hulsing finished his order.

