'It's exciting': Holland ice cream shop looking forward to Hudsonville's expansion

Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Co. has announced a $40 million expansion of its facilities in Holland, which will bring 44 new jobs to the city. The investment is expected to benefit local businesses in the community, like the Ottawa Beach General Store.

"I think the fact that Hudsonville Ice Cream is expanding is not only about the ice cream expansion, it's about all the other businesses that will benefit as a result. So for instance, all of our dairy farmers, that their products will go into the ice cream, the packagers and others," said Jennifer Owens, President of Lakeshore Advantage Thursday.

The nearly 100-year-old company plans to use the $40 million in expansion funds for new plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work. They'll also purchase new machinery and equipment.

"Their new facilities will be on Lincoln, right where their headquarters are. So, they're expanding right at their headquarters," Owens explained. "They have nearly 400 people there, great long-term employer and family owned."

Owens said wages for the 44 new jobs will be at an average of $22 an hour.

The city of Holland is supporting the expansion by providing a property tax abatement, which will reduce property taxes for the company as it grows.

"It will not impact current taxes, but that increase in property taxes as a result of that significant investment, the city is going to reduce that increase by about 50% over 12 years," added Owens.

Additionally, a $700,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program will support the project.

Owens noted that the expansion will allow Hudsonville to introduce new products and flavors.

"What’s so exciting about this too, is it’s not just the Hudsonville brand. It’s some of the different brands that they produce and some of the novelties, so popsicles. If you love Little Debbie's, they're making Little Debbies frozen desserts as well," Owens said.

As the owner of the Ottawa Beach General Store and the Beachplace Cafe at Holland State Park, Linda Dykert is excited.

"We sell camper supplies and lots and lots of candy, t-shirts, sweatshirts and a lot of ice cream. Ice cream is about half of our sales," said Dykert Thursday.

She offers about 40 different flavors of Hudsonville ice cream at the general store.

"We have a lot of Hudsonville ice cream. Yep, we love supporting that local business," Dykert said. "Our customers who love Hudsonville ice cream come looking for Hudsonville ice cream. And so, that's a great part of it."

It's why she's looking forward to their expansion.

"We've watched their growth, and it's been exciting, and it's exciting to know they're continuing to grow. That means they'll be offering more options," Dykert said. "Everybody loves ice cream, and so we bring the positive part of Holland out into the United States."

