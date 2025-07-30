Hudsonville Ice Cream to expand Holland HQ, add at least 44 new jobs

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream is expanding operations with a $40 million investment at its Holland headquarters.

According to a news release from Lakeshore Advantage, the expansion will create 44 new jobs to meet customer demands.

The expansion project will include renovations to the existing dairy production room, create a new novelty bar production line, and will also upgrade existing mechanical, plumbing and electrical equipment — along with purchasing new machinery and equipment.

“Hudsonville Ice Cream is excited to announce the addition of a new production line at our facility in Holland, Michigan,” Tina Floyd, CEO of Hudsonville Ice Cream, said in the release. "This expansion provides our company with the opportunity to bring new jobs to the area and support continued growth in our community. We have proudly called the West Michigan region home for almost 100 years and are looking forward to the additional opportunities this new production line will create for our team, our partners, and our region.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) says the new jobs will have starting wages of $22 an hour plus benefits.

The company also received approval for a 15-year, 100% State Essential Services Assessment (SESA) exemption.

Further support for the expansion comes from a $700,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP).

In 2022, the MEDC also supported Hudsonville's expansion with a $1 million MBDP performance-based grant.

MEDC says previous support has helped the company grow from 30 employees in 2016 to 258 currently. In addition to its own brand, Hudsonville manufactures ice cream for a number of regional, national, and global brands.

