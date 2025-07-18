Hundreds enjoy Zeeland Fire Rescue's annual Pig Out fundraiser

ZEELAND, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered at at Lawrence Street Park on Thursday for Zeeland Fire Rescue's annual Pig Out fundraiser, enjoying everything from pulled pork to mac and cheese.

The tasty tradition has been going on for over three decades.

Last year, the fundraiser brought out roughly 2,100 people – a number organizers hope to exceed this year.

Thursday's menu featured pulled pork, mac and cheese, hot dogs and ice cream, along with live music for entertainment.

"It's just an amazing community event. It brings people from all over our area looking to just listen to some music, have a good meal, and hang out with the fire department," said Ross Tibbets, the Zeeland Fire Chief.

All proceeds from the Pig Out will go to support the Zeeland Fire Rescue and its community education programs.

