Two historic homes in Holland are offering residents and visitors a chance to step back into the 19th century and explore the stories of the city's earliest pioneers — just in time for America's 250th anniversary.

WATCH: Holland's historic Cappon and Settlers houses offer a window into the city's earliest pioneer days

Holland's historic Cappon and Settlers houses offer a window into the city's earliest pioneer days

The Cappon House and the Settlers House, both managed by the Holland Museum, sit just five doors apart but tell vastly different stories about life in early Holland.

Built in 1874, the Cappon House was home to Holland's first mayor and local tannery proprietor, Isaac Cappon, and his 16 children. The Italianate Victorian has been partially restored to its appearance in 1900. Family members lived in the house until 1979, and many personal belongings remain inside.

Just five doors down, in stark contrast, stands the Settlers House. Built around 1867, the small family home was continuously occupied by a series of working-class families until the 1990s. It survived the Great Holland Fire of 1871 and has since been restored to how it would have appeared that same year.

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From June 13 through Aug. 16, the Holland Museum offers guided tours of both homes on Saturdays and Sundays. Tours depart at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. and begin at the Cappon House Visitors Center.

Admission covers tours of both homes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior adults, and $5 for students with a valid college ID and children ages 6 through 18. Holland Museum members and children ages 5 and under are admitted free. Through the Museums for All program, EBT or WIC cardholders are admitted for $1 per person, up to 4 people per card.

Outside of the summer season, tours of both homes are available by appointment only. For more information, contact Loren Stevens at loren@hollandmuseum.org.

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