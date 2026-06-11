HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A large tree branch came down in a Holland Township neighborhood on 105th Avenue following Wednesday's storm, blocking the road and prompting neighbors to reflect on a pattern of storm damage in the area.

"We've seen trees come down a lot in one year," Will VanderKodde said. "It's kind of crazy. I mean, it's still shocking every time we see it."

Holland Township neighbor says storm damage is a familiar sight on 105th Avenue

Will VanderKodde has lived in the neighborhood with his wife Olivia for just one year, but said he's already witnessed significant storm damage multiple times.

"About a month ago, a stick went through our garage, pierced straight down through some shingles, so yeah, this is kind of a little dangerous area. Another month ago, a red pine came down over there [at the] neighbors, and came across the road over there," VanderKodde said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Will VanderKodde

The downed branch did not damage any homes, but VanderKodde said it is likely to disrupt traffic on the road.

"People like to go pretty fast up and down this road to get to their houses. It's the main strip, you know. So I'm sure people will have to stop, turn around, and get back on the road to come in a different way," VanderKodde said.

VanderKodde said the repeated storms have pushed the family to take precautions.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"We do prepare. We have cut down branches that are hanging over our house, and we try and pull them as we cut them down to pull them away from on top of our house and house insurance. Make sure you got homeowners insurance, and then you sleep a little better at night," VanderKodde said.

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