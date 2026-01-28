Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holland Museum offers free monthly admission on second Mondays

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum offers free admission every second Monday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m., providing families with an indoor activity option during snowy weather.

The monthly free admission includes access to all museum exhibits and the Spark!Lab Smithsonian, where families can participate in hands-on activities designed to encourage creativity, collaboration, experimentation and problem-solving.

The current exhibit in the Spark Lab is American Girl Adventure, which highlights the company's 40-year history through themed activities and crafts.

