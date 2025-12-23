HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum is showcasing an exhibit dedicated to American Girl dolls, celebrating the brand’s upcoming 40th anniversary in 2026.

Eight-year-old Louisa Stavros traveled with her family from Michigan’s east side to visit. “I love it. It’s so much fun,” she said.

Holland Museum Executive Director Michelle Stempien said staff members are longtime fans and credit the dolls with sparking their interest in history.

American Girl Doll exhibit brings history to life at Holland Museum

“The history that they’re telling is amazing and important, and it’s just a really fun way for people of all ages to engage with history, and we wanted to celebrate that,” Stempien said.

The exhibit runs on select dates through Jan. 4. Visitors may bring their own dolls and participate in activities, including making friendship bracelets, a scavenger hunt, hands-on history stations and a photo opportunity inside an American Girl doll box.

“It was really good. I made [a bracelet] for [my doll] Julie… and then my mom made one for me so I can match with her,” Stavros said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Louisa Stavros and her doll, Julie.

Stempien said the exhibit appeals to all ages, noting that even young adults have attended with dolls dressed specially for the occasion.

“We can all learn from these stories, even if you’re not that familiar with the history,” Stampien said.

Remaining Dates: Dec. 26-29, Jan. 2-4

Hours: Thursdays, Fridays, Mondays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sundays, noon–4 p.m.

Admission: $10 for adults

$8 for seniors

$5 for students with valid college ID and children ages 6-18

Free for members and children 5 and under

$1 for Museums for All participants (EBT/WIC holders, up to four per card).

