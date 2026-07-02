HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland and Zeeland are welcoming July with a lineup of free community events, from street performers and holiday sales to a weekly street carnival and a classic car show.

WATCH: Holland and Zeeland kick off July with free summer events, fireworks and street performers

Holland and Zeeland kick off July with free summer events, fireworks and street performers

Holland's Street Performer Series returns every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 13 in downtown Holland.

"We have over 25 performing artists that will be downtown performing free for the public, from jugglers and balloon twisters, henna tattoo artists, musicians, dancers," Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator, said.

Among those performers is Anna Hoskins, a Holland-based henna tattoo artist who has participated in the series for 17 years.

"I actually have my master's in drawing, and I love being around people too. Very extroverted, so being able to draw on people is perfect," Hoskins said. "I love it. I just keep coming back. I've been tattooing some people since they were like this big, and now, they bring me their kids."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Anna Hoskins and her niece

The holiday weekend also brings deals to downtown Holland.

"Saturday, we're doing our annual Celebrate and Save promotion, so we have nearly 30 shops and restaurants that are offering 20% off discounts if you come in wearing red, white, or blue," de Alvare said.

Fourth of July fireworks are also planned for Saturday evening at Kollen Park, located at the end of 8th Street in downtown Holland. Those will begin at dusk.

Downtown Holland

Holland Parks & Recreation also hosts a free Summer Concert Series at Kollen Park every Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the exception of this Friday. The series runs through Aug. 14.

About 10 minutes away in Zeeland, several events are already underway or set to launch.

Music on Main runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on select Thursdays in downtown Zeeland, and the Soundz of Summer Concert Series at Lawrence Street Park begins next Tuesday and continues throughout July.

Zeeland Festivals Music on Main

Zeelmania, a weekly street carnival, runs every Monday night in July from 6 to 8 p.m., with a different theme each week, according to Lynette Lam, Zeeland Festivals director.

"It's just a safe place for people in the surrounding area to come, petting zoos, face painting, live acts, just a lot of different groups," Lam explained.

The first event on July 6 carries a Hawaiian Night and Patriotic theme.

"Hawaiian gear, patriotic gear, we'll have an adult size slip and slide, [one] for the kids as well. The following week is Under the Big Top, so it's a circus type theme, because who doesn't like carnival games?" Lam said.

Zeeland Festivals Zeelmania

Zeelmania wraps up with a Summer Showdown on July 27.

"That is just a little bit of everything, ending with a huge giant foam party, so a lot of fun to look forward to," Lam said.

The Zeeland Show and Shine Car Show and Cruise is scheduled for July 10 and 11. The cruise begins July 10 at 6 p.m., and the car show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Zeeland. Registration for the car show is $15 per vehicle. Lam said more than 200 cars will line the streets from State Street to Main Avenue.

"It's just definitely worth, worth a trip to Zeeland, just to experience our culture, and just to be a part of it," Lam said.

Zeeland Festivals

Hoskins said she hopes the community turns out to support the performers.

"It's a really cool thing that they bring to the community, and I'm so happy to be a part of," Hoskins said. "It's just fun, and come down and see us, and especially tomorrow, bring some extra dollars for the performers, because we're going to be really hot."

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