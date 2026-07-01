WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable for people — it can be dangerous, even deadly, for pets.

The Harbor Humane Society in West Olive is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their animals safe during periods of intense heat.

WATCH: Harbor Humane Society shares tips on protecting your pets during dangerous summer heat

Harbor Humane Society shares tips on protecting your pets during dangerous summer heat

"If it's hot for us, it's really hot for them," Jillian Babbitt, a Harbor Humane Society employee, said.

Babbitt said dog owners should watch closely for signs that their pet is overheating.

"Dogs will start panting, they'll start salivating, their gums turn really pale. So those are all really big signs that they are getting way too hot," Babbitt said.

She said being mindful of when and where pets are taken outside is critical.

"We want to make sure that we're not taking them outside when it's too hot and utilizing our indoor spaces with AC, or testing the ground with the back of our hand to make sure it's safe for them to walk," Babbitt said.

Pet owners should avoid walking dogs on asphalt, pavement, concrete and sand, as paws are extremely sensitive to heat.

Leaving pets in a parked car is also a serious risk.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Jillian Babbitt

"Your car gets hot really, really, really fast, hotter than you would probably think. So, even if the windows are cracked, it's just not enough. So, just don't leave them in your car," Babbitt said.

Making sure pets have access to plenty of fresh water is essential, but Babbitt said owners should not hesitate to seek professional help if they suspect something more serious.

"If you do see your animal and you think that they are malnourished, water can only do so much. So that's when it's important to bring them to a vet or somewhere that's an emergency capacity to be able to help them," Babbitt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube