E-Bicyclists taken down by trash can in Holland, killed in crash with minivan

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 67-year-old riding an electric bicycle died after he was hit by a minivan on Tuesday night in Holland.

Public Safety officers responded to the intersection of State Street and 22nd Street around 7:20 p.m. on December 9. There they found Daniel Woods lying in the roadway and began life-saving efforts.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Initial investigation results show Woods was riding an E-Bike headed north on State Street when he hit a trash bin. The impact sent him to the pavement.

Woods was slow to get up, and was trying to get on his electric bicycle while still in the road when a minivan hit him, said police.

Investigators said the driver of the minivan did not appear to be speeding nor impaired at the time of the crash.

