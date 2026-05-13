Big Lake Brewing is embracing the summer season with fresh flavors and an expanded menu that pays homage to Holland's Dutch heritage.

WATCH: Dutch delights: Big Lake Brewing serves up summer menu upgrade in Holland

Dutch delights: Big Lake Brewing serves up summer menu upgrade in Holland

The brewery has introduced seven new Dutch-inspired dishes, including Dutch meatballs and the Hollander Pizza.

A newly installed pizza oven now offers diners three size options for pies, along with an expanded selection that features new dishes like the Chorizo Heat and the Brewmasters Sausage.

WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE: Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry brews friendly competition at Holland brewery

Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry brews friendly competition at Holland brewery

All pizza dough and sauces are made in-house daily. In a nod to supporting local agriculture, Big Lake Brewing recently began sourcing all its beef from a farm in nearby Zeeland.

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