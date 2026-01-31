HOLLAND, Mich. — The age-old rivalry between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan has found a battleground at Big Lake Brewing in Holland, where fans of both teams gather to enjoy beers crafted specifically for their allegiances.

Big Lake Brewing, located at 13 W 7th Street, offers two signature beers that represent the divided loyalties of Michigan sports fans: Haze and Blue for University of Michigan supporters and Sparti Parti for Michigan State enthusiasts.

Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry brews friendly competition at Holland brewery

Travis Prueter, one of the brewery's owners and a Wolverines fan, founded the company with two friends in 2008.

"Being from the east side of the state, I'm a default Wolverines fan, have to be," Prueter said.

The business has since evolved from its origins as a 60-seat pub that opened in 2013 on Holland's north side.

"We learned a lot about business real quick, as three engineers trying to get into a service industry," Prueter said. "The biggest thing was the community aspect at the end of the day, though, which was pretty awesome."

On the other side of the rivalry stands Zach Dreyer, director of brewing operations at Big Lake and a devoted Spartans fan.

"I'm a Sparty fan for sure, Michigan State, and that comes from my uncle who owns and runs the farm, went there and got his agricultural degree, and then I've been working with them hands on, doing soil samples," Dreyer said.

The brewery launched both rivalry beers five years ago.

"We have our specific Lake Haze based beer, and then we'll flavor that on different fruits," Prueter said. "We've got friends of ours that are blueberry farmers in the area. So, that was a no-brainer. Like, let's do blueberry because everybody wants the next fruity flavored thing."

There have been variations of Sparti Parti throughout the years, with the brewery modifying the recipe as recently as 2025.

"We used to start it off with that one of being a little higher alcohol and no fruit, because, you know, the Spartans really like to party," Dreyer explained. "We brought it down to be 6% like Haze and Blue, and added passion fruit for all the passion that the Spartan fans have."

Both beers have become staples available in stores, homes, and even stadiums throughout Michigan.

"Sparti Parti, when the stadiums could sell, was the first beer sold inside the Michigan State Stadium, which was really cool," Prueter said. "You can buy right here at the pub, Spartan Nash, Family Fare. Meijer, Kroger, D&Ws, pretty much any bigger box chain or local store."

The friendly competition extends to sales tracking at the brewery.

"We would do a Haze and Blue and Sparti Parti, pub only, and see who won, who sold more," Prueter said. "I understand there was a lot of Spartan fans out here, but Haze and Blue won every year over the years, when it comes to the rivalry."

Despite the rivalry, both beers have found unexpected crossover appeal. Dreyer observed that fans sometimes secretly enjoy the opposing team's beer.

"The main thing I hear from customers are the people that like the beer from the other side, but they don't want to tell anybody, so they drink it in a can cozy, or they pour it out first, so nobody can tell and they always have to tell me," Dreyer said.

The brewery sells surprising amounts of Sparti Parti in Ann Arbor and Haze and Blue in Lansing, demonstrating that good beer transcends team loyalties, something both Prueter and Dreyer can relate to.

"If I were to pick one or the other, honestly, I'd probably drink Sparti Parti over Haze and Blue," said Prueter with a smile.

"If I was going to pick those two, it would be the blueberry, even though I like Michigan State, I'm right there with one of those people, right?," Dreyer joked.

The brewery serves as a testament to how sports rivalries can bring communities together rather than divide them.

"I'm a Michigander, true and through, so through all of it, like house divided, you know?" Prueter said.

