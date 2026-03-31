HOLLAND, Mich. — The hunt is on in Holland Township this Saturday at Quincy Park as West Edge Real Estate hosts the 23rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Children up to 10 years old can search for more than 15,000 Easter eggs filled with candy, prizes, and surprises.

23rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt happening at Quincy Park in Holland Twp Saturday

Gates open at 10 a.m. on April 4, with the official hunt beginning at 11 a.m. sharp.

Before the hunt begins, families can enjoy games, activities, and prize giveaways. The event will also feature a live DJ and opportunities for kids to meet and greet beloved characters.

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