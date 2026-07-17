SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake officials are working to improve the M-104 corridor and want residents to weigh in on what changes they would like to see.

WATCH: Spring Lake village and township seek community input on M-104 corridor improvements

Spring Lake village and township seek community input on M-104 corridor improvements

The village and township of Spring Lake have been collaborating on a corridor improvement plan and hosted a community engagement event Thursday morning at Tanglefoot Park to gather public feedback.

"It's definitely busier, probably than it's been. But it's always been a very busy stretch of road coming through here," Mike Weiss said.

Weiss, co-owner of Well Adjusted Chiropractic, runs his business directly on M-104 in the village of Spring Lake.

"The biggest challenge is getting across this road," Weiss said. "I think the biggest thing is being able to cross here, so that you can get both sides of this road to be easier to navigate."

Beyond safety, Weiss said parking is another concern shared widely in the community.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Mike Weiss of Well Adjusted Chiropractic

Village Manager Brady Selner said the municipality brought in outside expertise to guide the planning process.

"We've consulted with Progressive Companies to help us take a look at the corridor," Selner said. "The DDA really wants to take a look at some of the public amenities, right? The streetlights and the planters, but also walkability and what we can do to the corridor to make it a little bit more pedestrian-friendly as well."

Residents who were unable to attend Thursday's event will have another opportunity. A second community engagement event is scheduled for July 23 at Tanglewood Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Responses to the online survey are due Aug. 7.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"Progressive will use that to come up with some concepts and some ideas, and then later in the process, likely in September, we'll have another community engagement session where people will be able to respond to some of the ideas that Progressive comes forward with," Selner said.

Weiss said he welcomes the collaborative approach.

"The fact that they want to engage with the community and to see if there's ways that we can improve the crossing of this road, the pedestrian walkability of this road, I think is awesome. I think it would make a incredible difference to this area," Weiss said.

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