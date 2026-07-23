Road cleared after train hits semi-truck stuck on track in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a train and a semi-truck was cleared off of 76th Avenue Wednesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 10:20 P.M. near 76th Avenue and Chicago Drive.

Investigators on the scene say the semi became stuck on the train tracks after turning, and was smashed by an eastbound train. The driver of the truck was able to exit the cab before the crash.

The collision split the semi trailer in half and disabled the train engine, requiring an extensive clean up. The Ottawa County Haz-Mat team responded to the scene for a potential fuel leak from the train engine.

76th Avenue was closed for several hours as teams waited for the arrival of a replacement engine, and has since reopened.

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