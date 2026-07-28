Grand Haven resources available for students, staff and first responders

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Amanda Karolkiewicz was not only a mother but also a substitute teacher at Peach Plains Elementary School in Grand Haven, according to Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

The district released a statement Monday expressing condolences for those affected by the incident.

"Our hearts are with their family, friends, neighbors, and all who knew and loved them," the statement said.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said it is partnering with local organizations and community partners to provide support resources for any students or staff who may need help during this difficult time.

Grand Haven Township Fire Chief Shawn Schrader said his department is also offering resources for first responders who were on the scene.

"I want to make it clear that we're still human. You know, even though sometimes we do. I mean, we do run across some awful things. It's and even if sometimes we expect it, we're still human. We're going to have those feelings, and that's why we want to always try. Try to make sure that we're going the extra mile to help you know our, our staff work through those feelings and those emotions because it's [an] amazing job that they do you know across the state and across the nation to serve the communities that they love," Schrader said.

Mosaic Counseling has posted on its social media that it is available to anyone who needs to talk and will never turn someone away because they are unable to pay. Mosaic Counseling has locations in Kent and Ottawa counties.

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