GRAND HAEVN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Public Schools board unanimously approved a roughly $98.6 million bond proposal Monday night, placing the measure on the November ballot and advancing the first phase of the district's long-term master plan.

WATCH: Grand Haven school board approves $98.6 million bond proposal for November ballot

Grand Haven school board approves $98.6 million bond proposal for November ballot

If voters approve the bond in November, it would fund major renovations to three elementary schools, new school buses, updated musical instruments and a district-wide technology refresh. Construction would likely begin in 2028.

The bond proposal, combined with a 10-year sinking fund approved in 2024, would cost the average taxpayer $33.06 per month.

Superintendent Kristin Perkowski said the need for investment has been clear since before she took the role.

"There was already a comprehensive facility assessment being done to look at infrastructure and needs across the district, and what that showed was a significant need at every school," Perkowski said.

The board also approved Phase 1 projects within the district's master plan alongside the bond proposal.

Phase 1: Three elementary schools prioritized

The first of five planned phases focuses on Ferry, Peach Plains and Rosy Mound elementary schools are prioritized because they are currently at or near capacity.

Planned improvements to those buildings include new air conditioning, electrical and plumbing upgrades, gym and kitchen additions, playground and site improvements, learning space modernizations, security upgrades and new classrooms at both Ferry and Rosy Mound.

According to the district's Phase 1 breakdown:

Ferry Elementary — $34,647,000

Peach Plains Elementary — $29,041,000

Rosy Mound Elementary — $29,436,000

Additional upgrades included in Phase 1

Beyond building renovations, Phase 1 also includes:

Music instruments — $600,000 The district would refresh its music inventory with replacement instruments, storage upgrades and selected classroom equipment to ensure students have reliable, grade-appropriate instruments across all buildings.

New buses — $1,330,000 Aging buses would be replaced to improve fleet reliability and reduce downtime through a planned rotation of the highest-need units.

Technology — $3,500,000 A district-wide technology refresh would include new student and staff devices, classroom presentation systems, network improvements, security upgrades and infrastructure to support modern instruction.

Community voices support — and caution

The majority of residents who spoke during public comment voiced support for the proposal.

"Every student deserves the opportunity to live in an environment that equips them for success, and Grand Haven has done its best to provide that, despite limited funding. However, even with our teachers and staff working incredibly hard to make the most of the resources they have, there [is] limited work that can be accomplished without adequate funding," one student said.

Not all community members were fully convinced, however.

"Before you vote, I ask you to consider one question: Has the district done enough to earn the community's trust and help voters understand not only what they're being asked to fund, but why it's the right first, right first step? Because our students deserve a bond that succeeds," said one parent.

A five-phase plan

The bond covers only Phase 1 of a five-phase district master plan. Costs for Phases 2 through 5 are to be determined based on future planning and market conditions.

Future phases include renovations at Lake Hills, Robinson, Duneside, Lakeshore, White Pines, Grand Haven High School, Central High School and the bus garage, along with additional technology and bus purchases.

Voters will have the final say on the bond proposal in November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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