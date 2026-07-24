GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The streets of downtown Grand Haven are preparing to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors as the 102nd Annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival officially gets underway.

WATCH: Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Returns for 102nd Year, Bringing 10 Days of Celebration

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Returns for 102nd Year, Bringing 10 Days of Celebration

Over the next 10 days, the lakeshore community will transform into a hub of parades, live entertainment, ship tours, family activities and celebrations honoring the men and women of the United States Coast Guard.

The festival, one of West Michigan's signature summer events, draws visitors from across Michigan and around the country each year. Local businesses say the influx of people makes it one of the busiest and most important weeks of the year.

At Odd Side Side Bar and Artisan Coffee, staff members have been ready for the rush of customers expected throughout the festival.

"There will be something down here every night, we're super excited to host and entertain," said Jake Kempster, head of sales for Odd Side Side Bar.

WATCH: FOX 17 talks Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival with Odd Side Side Bar

FOX 17 TALKS GRAND HAVEN COAST GUARD FESTIVAL WITH ODD SIDE SIDE BAR

For many downtown businesses, the Coast Guard Festival provides a major economic boost during the summer season.

"It's our busiest time of the year, so we get excited for this week. We get ready, staffed up and ready to go," Kempster said.

As a Grand Haven native, Kempster has a simple piece of advice for anyone planning a visit.

"Come early, get a parking spot," he said.

Festival organizers expect visitors from far beyond West Michigan.

Petty Officer Second Class Grant Tungate said people travel from across the country to experience the celebration and learn more about the Coast Guard's connection to Grand Haven, which is officially designated as Coast Guard City, USA.

"We've got people coming from all over the country just to come visit this event, it's pretty cool," Tungate said.

This year marks Tungate's fifth Coast Guard Festival. While he's looking forward to another successful event, he encourages visitors to plan ahead and prepare for the summer heat.

"If you haven't come to the Coast Guard Festival before, I would say there's a ton of people around. It's also usually pretty hot, so stay hydrated, be aware of your surroundings, and take care of yourself," Tungate said.

The Coast Guard Festival features a packed schedule of events, including concerts, ship tours, community gatherings and activities for all ages throughout the next 10 days.

For a full list of Coast Guard Festival events and activities, click here.

WXMI.

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