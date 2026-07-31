Coast Guard Festival enters final weekend with rain in the forecast

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival enters its final weekend in Grand Haven as local businesses stay busy during one of their busiest times of the year, despite rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The last days of the festival offers several activities before closing, including Coast Guard ship tours, local merchant and maker browsing, the grand parade, a drone show, carnival rides and Saturday night fireworks.

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Coast Guard Festival enters final weekend despite rain forecast

"Our summer season is very important for all of us on Main Street. This location behind me is only open in the summertime, but a lot of our brick and mortar stores in the downtown are open year-round, and the summer really helps get us through the rest of the year," said Kelly Larson, owner of temptations and several other businesses downtown.

The festival brings visitors from across the country and provides downtown businesses with valuable exposure during peak season.

Tracy Riley, Executive Director of Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, said rain won't stop the celebration.

"Well you can see that everybody's lined up all over town and ready, they have their seat and places ready and roped off in town. If it rains, we're still going to have a parade. We have a lot of awesome entries this year and everyone's excited about it. A little rain won't stop us. Go ahead and bring your rain jackets, your umbrellas and come on down to the parade," Riley said.

Festival organizers are monitoring weather conditions as the event concludes and advise families to check forecasts and come prepared.

Local businesses hope visitors will take advantage of the festival's final weekend and remind neighbors to visit Grand Haven throughout the rest of the summer season.

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