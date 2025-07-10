Holland manufacturing business suffers 2nd fire in less than 4 months

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland manufacturing plant suffered its second fire in less than four months Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, the fire division responded to a reported commercial structure fire at ATC Drivetrain on Waverly Road around 1pm.

A release says that due to the size and complexity of the structure, along with the nature of the fire, a full commercial fire response was initiated.

Roughly a dozen different departments from the area assisted to help.

Crews removed multiple lithium-ion batteries that were on fire, and according to the release, heavy smoke inside the building and water from the sprinklers made it more challenging to remove the batteries.

There were no reports of injuries, but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, and the extent of the damage is being evaluated.

ATC Drivetrain faced a previous fire in late March, which involved crate and packaging material that contained a lithium-ion battery pack for a vehicle. Several other crates in the fire area were damaged but did not ignite.

