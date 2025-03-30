Sunday morning fire does limited damage at ATC Drivetrain in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Fire did limited damage at a manufacturing plant early Sunday morning.

At 3:24 a.m. Sunday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a fire alarm at ATC Drivetrain at 926 Waverly Road. Upon arriving at the scene, crews entered the building and found heavy smoke inside along with a fire in palletized materials inside.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Prior to their arrival the building's automatic fire protection system activated and assisted in limiting the damage and providing early notification of the fire.

Firefighters then removed a number of crates containing lithium ion battery packs. The fire involved crate and packaging material that contained a lithium ion battery pack for a vehicle. Several other crates in the fire area were damaged but did not ignite,

There were no injuries and damage estimates are not yet available.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated.

Thanks to the automatic fire protection system and quick actions of firefighters, ATC Drivetrain will be able to reoccupy the building and resume operations soon.

Holland firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Graafschap, Hamilton, Holland Township, Park Township and Zeeland fire departments. Crews from American Medical Response provided medical standby and canteen services were provided by the Ottawa County Emergency Management, Volunteer Canteen Services.

The scene was cleared at around 8 a.m.

