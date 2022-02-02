Cruise ships could be on the way to Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland is announcing the potential plans for the redevelopment of the James De Young Power plant site.

Geenen Dekock properties wants to turn the 17-acre property and an adjacent property into a mixed-use area.

Current plans show developing 108 residences across four buildings — a 50 room hotel and marina.

“GDK proposes redeveloping the current Verplank site and adjacent City-owned parcels into a mixed-use redevelopment consisting of 108 residences across four buildings with ground-floor parking, a 50-room hotel, a marina with private and transient slips, restaurants, and a docking area for cruise ships,” said the city of Holland in a statement

The Marina is for private owners, rental, and enough room for cruise ships.

Holland is currently looking over the plans to decide to proceed with this development or not.

"The City and BPW are currently reviewing the proposal from GDK, assessing its alignment with the vision statement and guiding principles of Waterfront Holland," the city of Holland said. "After completing this initial assessment, the City and BPW will consider whether to proceed with the negotiation of a development agreement with the developer.

