HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland is moving forward with the proposed LG Energy Solution expansion which would add over 1,000 jobs to the area.

The city is allowing the company to be inside what’s called a Renaissance Zone.

There are still a lot more steps that we need to go through.

However, the city passing this new zoning unanimously is a huge step forward for this project.

Now, many are hoping promises made are promises kept.

LG Energy Solution representatives publicly addressed the Holland City Council for the first time Wednesday night.

“So, our headquarters is a big company and our revenue is about $11 billion,” said Bonchul Koo, President of LG Chem Michigan Inc.

The company's newest expansion is going to be inside a Renaissance Zone. This zone means lower taxes over the next 20 years.

“By passing this ren. zone we can utilize our resources more and expand our factory,” Koo explained.

For LG to keep this special zoning, they must keep up with the promises like hiring 1,200 people made to the City and the State. This could be a challenge as many businesses are struggling to hire people.

LG Energy Michigan's president says they too are experiencing a similar problem.

He says they're working on strategies to make sure they can fill those jobs immediately.

"Actually, we need more people. So, that 1,200 we need to commit that." Koo stated. "We are suffering hiring people and fulfilling 1,200 jobs that’s not a big problem.

Holland City Manager Keith Van Beek says LG will undergo yearly audits to ensure that the company is keeping up with its promises.

“Ultimately, the Renaissance Zone is approved at the state level and the reporting and the auditing for the information are done annually and is needed to be made by the company to the state.” Van Beek said. “That is the process to make sure promises or items involved with the ren zone if we get this and they provide this. The state has a system in place to monitors that.”

LG'S latest expansion, which will add another million square feet to its existing building off 146th avenue will focus on building batteries for electric vehicles.

They already have an existing partnership with General Motors, which also just recently announced a $7 billion investment in the State to build electric vehicles and batteries.

With the draw to Holland, the state is also providing incentives for this project including 10-million dollars to support affordable housing in the area.

Now, this project isn't set in stone just yet.

The State now must sign off on the zoning and will be looking at that later this month.

If all goes through those jobs would be coming to the area by 2025.

