HOLLAND, Mich. — The New Year brought its first bundle of joy at Holland Hospital!

Alexia Anara Rodriguez-Gonzalez entered the world to first-time parents Destanee and Omar at 2:56 a.m., the hospital announced Monday.

Holland Hospital

We’re told Alexia measures 19 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

A representative of the hospital says Alexia was born two weeks ahead of her due date.

