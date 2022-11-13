Holland Farmers Market hosting 'Thanks For Giving' food drive through November 19

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market has announced the return of its “Thanks For Giving” food drive. The food drive will run through Saturday, November 19.

Visitors to the Holland Farmers Market are asked to donate healthy, non-perishable food items at the market each Wednesday and Saturday.

Each customer that donates a non-perishable food item on Market Days from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. will receive one entry into the “Thanks For Giving” gift basket giveaway. Customers can also purchase Market Bucks gift certificates to donate. A gift basket with fresh produce and specialty foods will be awarded to the giveaway winner. The winner’s name will be drawn on Monday, November 21.

The donations will go to benefit Community Action House’s Food Club (739 Paw Paw Drive in Holland). The Food Club is a membership-based grocery store that serves low-income families, providing choice, flexibility, and access to healthy foods along with membership perks and support at the Opportunity Hub.

The Holland Farmers Market will also donate gift certificates to Community Action House to allow them to purchase fresh, healthy, and local produce for their Food Club members.

“Community Action House shares in the Holland Farmers Market’s mission to ensure that healthy food is accessible to all members of our community,” said Holland Farmers Market Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “We are excited to be hosting this food drive to help them stock the shelves at the Food Club and to be able to recognize the generosity of our customers with an amazing gift basket giveaway.”

The Holland Farmers Market’s “Thanks For Giving” food drive will run through Saturday, November 19.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube